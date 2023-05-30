Visakhapatnam: Parties indulge in flexi war ahead of 2024 polls

Visakhapatnam : The exercise to draw the attention of voters began in Visakhapatnam a year ahead of 2024 polls.

As part of the pre-election campaign, major political parties tried to put up thematic flexis which eventually became controversial.

In Visakhapatnam, the flexi disputes between the Jana Sena Party and YSRCP leaders continue to brew, leading to heated arguments among them.

In many places across the city, YSRCP north constituency coordinator KK Raju and VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala have displayed flexis insulting JSP chief Pawan Kalyan that highlighted the caption 'Pedalaki Pethamdarulaki Madya Jarige Yuddham' (War between the poor and those who dominate the poor).

A flexi was set up framing former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP national general secretary N Lokesh on a palanquin which was carried by Pawan Kalyan and TDP leaders. In the same picture, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is protecting the poor and common people.

The JSP leaders and activists insisted that the flexis which were set up at Satyam and Siripuram junctions along with other places insulting JSP chief Pawan Kalyan should be removed with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, when the JSP activists tried to tear off the flexi of the YSRCP, the police came in their way. It eventually led to heated arguments between the JSP activists and cops late at night on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hans India, JSP political affairs committee member Kona Tatarao said that within 24 hours, the JSP leaders are capable of erecting flexis against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy overnight across the State.

"But the JSP leaders don’t want to create conflicts between the two parties. We strongly condemn the attitude of the police for filing cases against the JSP activists alone,” he said, demanding the YSRCP to stop indulging in such cheap politics against the Opposition.

Countering the YSRCP flexi, JSP activists also displayed flexi picturising prisoner's uniform-clad YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘Ravanasura’ along with 10 heads of his team and Pawan Kalyan aiming an arrow at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with a caption 'Rakshsasa Palanaki Antam, Praja Palanaki Arambham' (end of demon's rule, beginning of people's rule).

As a result, leaders of both the parties raised slogans against each other. However, keeping the controversy in view, the GVMC officials removed all the flexis on Monday.