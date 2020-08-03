Visakhapatnam: Platinum jubilee celebrations of Law College today

Visakhapatnam: The Platinum jubilee celebrations of Dr B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, will go virtual on Tuesday.



Briefing the media here on Monday, Principal of the college S Sumitra said that Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will attend the ceremony as a chief guest. He is the most distinguished alumnus of the college. AU Vice-Chancellor P V G D Prasad Reddy will preside over the event.

Other distinguished participants include Judges, AP High Court Justice T Rajani and Justice B Devanand and founder principal of the Law College K Gupteswar. The meeting will be held through Google Meet and will be streamed live through YouTube. Dean, Faculty of Law D Suryaprakasa Rao, Assistant Principal Dr B R Ambedkar College of Law K Madhusudana Rao, Director of Centre for Alluri Seetharama Raju History and Tribal Studies, AU, V Vijaya Lakshmi, Associate Professor and Placement Officer, Dr B R Ambedkar College of Law K Sita Manikyam participated in the conference.