Visakhapatnam: Police nab 23-yr-old man for raping minor

Visakhapatnam: The city police arrested a 23-year-old person involved in raping a minor here on Tuesday. Briefing the case details, city police Commissioner CM Trivikram Varma said on April 9, a nine-year-old girl was playing on the street near her residence when the accused Gondela Sai Kumar (23) interacted with her enquiring for a hospital address, took her away on a two-wheeler and took her to an isolated place in Mudasarlova Park and sexually assaulted her.

Later, he threatened her with dire consequences if she divulged the assault with anyone and left the place. Upon receiving a complaint from the girl's parents, Inspector of Police, Arilova police station G Soma Sekhar registered a case and rushed to the spot of crime to collect any evidence.

As per the instructions of police Commissioner CM Trivikram Varma, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners V Vidhya Sagar Naidu and G Naganna, and ACP of the Disha police, Ch Vivekananda formed teams and investigated the case with the help of Inspector of Police Soma Sekhar.

During investigation, ACP-Disha collected key evidence from the CC footage and apprehended the accused. A motorcycle and mobile phones which were stolen by him earlier from others were also seized.

The accused Sai Kumar will be produced before the court, the CP said. The accused is habituated to committing sexual offences against girl children and has become a pedophile.

Sai Kumar committed a similar offence in the limits of Arilova police station limits in 2022. The accused spent 2 and half months in the Central prison and was released in the second week of January, 2023 on conditional bail.