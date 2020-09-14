Visakhapatnam: Pontiff returns after Chaturmasya Deeksha

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, government whip B Mutyala Naidu and MLA Adeep Raj on Sunday met Swami Swaroopanandedra Saraswati, seer of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham, at his ashram in Chinamushadiwada.

The pontiff went to Rishikesh three-and-a-half months ago for 'Chaturmasya deeksha'. He returned to Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The peetham devotees traditionally welcomed Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Swami and Swatmanandendra Saraswathi Swami.

Swami Swaroopanandendra visited the temples of the deities in the premises of Peetham and he purified the idols with holy waters brought from Rishikesh.

Special pujas were performed to 'Gomata', marking his return.