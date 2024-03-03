Visakhapatnam Port Authority achieves highest ever cargo handling

  • Menu
Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) handled the highest ever record cargo of 73.78 million metric tonnes well ahead of the financial year.

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) handled the highest ever record cargo of 73.78 million metric tonnes well ahead of the financial year.

The record duly surpassed the highest cargo handling volume achieved by the port since its inception.

In 2022-23, the highest cargo handling volume was 73.75 MMT.

Appreciating the highest record cargo handling performance by Visakhapatnam Port Authority, its Chairperson M Angamuthu commended traffic manager B. Ratna Sekhar Rao and his team, deputy conservator, and heads of the departments for their timely support.

The VPA Chairperson envisaged a cargo volume of 80 MMT in the current financial year.

