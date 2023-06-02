  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Port Authority sets new records

Visakhapatnam Port Authority sets new records
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) created two new records in the month of May, surpassing its previous records.The VPA achieved the...

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) created two new records in the month of May, surpassing its previous records.

The VPA achieved the milestone of highest container handling ever recorded in a month in its container terminal.

Visakha Container Terminal Private Ltd (VCTPL), the build-operate-transfer operator of Vizag Port handled a record throughput of 61,468 TEUs in May, the highest TEU record in a month surpassing the previous best of 56,578 TEUs in March.

Also, VCTPL achieved another milestone by handling 49 vessels in May, the highest number of vessels handled in a month surpassing 42 vessels handled in April.

VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu appreciated the officials and the terminal operator in achieving the new record. He also advised the port employees to scale new records keeping the teamwork intact.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X