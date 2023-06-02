Live
Visakhapatnam Port Authority sets new records
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) created two new records in the month of May, surpassing its previous records.
The VPA achieved the milestone of highest container handling ever recorded in a month in its container terminal.
Visakha Container Terminal Private Ltd (VCTPL), the build-operate-transfer operator of Vizag Port handled a record throughput of 61,468 TEUs in May, the highest TEU record in a month surpassing the previous best of 56,578 TEUs in March.
Also, VCTPL achieved another milestone by handling 49 vessels in May, the highest number of vessels handled in a month surpassing 42 vessels handled in April.
VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu appreciated the officials and the terminal operator in achieving the new record. He also advised the port employees to scale new records keeping the teamwork intact.