Visakhapatnam: Private operators to develop important tourist centres

Visakhapatnam: Private operators will be encouraged to develop important tourist destinations across the State, said Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao. Speaking to the media here on Friday, the Minister said Visakhapatnam will host the State-level World Tourism Day programme on September 27th at VMRDA Children's Arena.

As a part of the tourism promotion, the Minister said the chamber of commerce, investors, public representatives, officials and stakeholders will be involved in the development of the tourism sector. He mentioned that those who have rendered the best services in the field of tourism will be given the 'Awards of Excellence'.

Srinivasa Rao said efforts will be made to develop tourism sector as an 'organised sector'. Further he stated that the tourism operators should register with the department.

The Minister stated that on the occasion of the World Tourism Day, there will be cultural events to reflect the culture of North Andhra and interactive sessions will be held with the investors. Competitions such as essay writing, elocution and painting will be organised for school and college students, he added.

Further, the Minister added that there would be free admission for the public at tourist spots of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority on the occasion of the Tourism Day.

VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, NEDCAP chairman KK Raju, several public representatives, Hoteliers Association secretary Pawan Karthik and AP Tour Operators Association president Vijaya Mohan took part in the poster launch of the event.