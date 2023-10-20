Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Prof Prakasa Rao takes charge as DSNLU V-C
Visakhapatnam: Prof D Surya Prakasa Rao has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU).
The department of Law, Andhra Pradesh Government has issued a GO to this effect based on the orders of the Chancellor of the University and the Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur.
Currently, Prof Surya Prakasa Rao is working as an Honorary Professor at Andhra University. He took charge as the vice-chancellor of the university on Thursday on the campus. The university faculty and non-teaching staff congratulated the new vice-chancellor. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Surya Prakasa Rao said he would give greater importance to strengthening administration and developing academics as well as research activities.