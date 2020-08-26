Visakhapatnam: Railway staff, family members take part in Fit India Freedom Run

Visakhapatnam: In a step to extend support to the ongoing 'Fit India Freedom Run' initiated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports which aims at encouraging fitness among people while following Covid-19 protocols, Waltair Division organised a run involving the railway staff and their family members here on Tuesday.

Led by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, the run saw participation of the health conscious from various departments.

The DRM said that the objective of the endeavour is to encourage fitness among the railway personnel and general public and help them keep away from lifestyle disorders. He also underlined the importance of boosting immunity to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

RPF: Similarly, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Visakhapatnam, organised Fit India Run from the railway station to DRM's office located at Dondaparthi.

Flagged off by Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of RPF, Visakhapatnam, Jitendra Srivastava, the run saw participation of 75 RPF personnel. Speaking on the occasion, Jitendra Srivastava said such programmes will help build team spirit among the personnel and help them stay motivated, especially in times of the pandemic.

Similar programmes were held at various RPF stations across the division, following safety protocol. Assistant Commissioner of RPF K P James, among others, took part in the run.

Webinar: Meanwhile, Visakha Government Degree College for Women and the NCC unit conducted a webinar on 'Fit India Movement'.

Principal of the college S Shobha Rani said the webinar which will continue till September 14 will focus on promoting various fitness programmes, including skipping, yoga, dance, aerobics, jogging, walking and a simple staircase climbing. Following Covid-19 protocol, NCC cadets will create awareness on staying fit among their family members and neighbours.

NCC coordinator K. Geetanjali and NCC cadets, among others were present during the webinar.