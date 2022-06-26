Visakhapatnam : Rally held to create awareness on vitiligo

Visakhapatnam : Vitiligo disease is not contagious and it can be prevented, said Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari.

Flagging off a rally marking the 'World Vitiligo Day' organised by North Andhra Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (NAADVL) at the beach road here on Saturday, she said vitiligo is a genetic disorder in which the skin loses its colour leading to white patches. The Mayor advised the public to be aware of the disorder and identify it early.

Demystifying myths about the disorder, leading dermatologist G Raghu Rama Rao said vitiligo can be confined to certain areas of the body and in some cases, it affects the entire body. The disorder affects 1 to 4 percent of the world's population, he added.

Laying stress on the early identification followed by treatment, Dr Raghu Rama Rao spoke about prevention and early treatment to avoid vitiligo from spreading. He underlined the need to consume green leafy vegetables along with fruits such as bananas and apples. Further, the dermatologist recommended avoiding alcohol, coffee, fish and red meat to prevent the disease from spreading further.

Those associated with the NAADVL mentioned that vitiligo is an autoimmune disorder and various factors contribute to the disease. They stressed on better management and treatment procedures. NAADVL president Dr PV Krishna Rao, Secretary Dr Y Pratyusha, Treasurer Dr Sri Vani Sandhya among others were present.