Visakhapatnam: Rally, Zumba dance conducted on ‘World No-Tobacco Day’

Visakhapatnam: Raising awareness about the socio economic, health and environmental risks associated with tobacco consumption and advocating effective policies, a number of programmes were organised in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

As part of the awareness drive, Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI) organised a camp and distributed leaflets to the public.

Chief surgical oncologist and Managing director of MGCHRI Murali Krishna Voonna said that tobacco is a significant, preventable cause of death and disability to mankind globally causing damage to cardiovascular, cerebrovascular pulmonary systems and causing 30 per cent of cancers.

Display of tobacco related health hazards to cover 80 per cent of commercial packs, increase in taxation on tobacco related products, reduction of selling areas, strict implementation of anti-tobacco laws and inclusion of anti-tobacco awareness in school curriculum were some of the means recommended on the occasion to bring down the consumption of tobacco. Dr. Murali Krishna Voonna called for coordinated efforts among individuals, government departments, NGOs to create a tobacco-free world.

Setting cancer-free goals, Anakapalli District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti calls for a cancer-free district on the occasion. With the help of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, the district administration organised a rally in Anakapalli. Umesh Mahanti Setti of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, among others, attended.

More than 300 students and faculty members of GITAM Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) participated in a rally organised to mark ‘World No Tobacco Day’ here on Wednesday.

Aimed at creating awareness and motivation towards tobacco cessation among masses, the rally was flagged off at RK Beach and ended at YMCA by GITAM president M Sribharath in the presence of the institution’s secretary M Bharadwaj, among others.

As a part of building awareness about leading a healthier life, interns of the institution performed a street play to motivate the population towards tobacco cessation and spreading the message about harmful effects of tobacco abuse.

Highlighting the theme of the year ‘we need food, not tobacco’, the institution’s president Sribharath said the campaign aims at raising awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers and encourage them to grow sustainable and nutritious crops.

Meanwhile, HCG Cancer Centre (HCC) highlighted the importance of maintaining physical fitness and encouraging a tobacco-free lifestyle by organising a Zumba dance at Beach Road near Kalimata temple. The organisers distributed plants to promote sustainable living. HCC COO Aditya Kaura underlined the need to work together and promote environment friendly practices that discourage people from smoking and tobacco use.