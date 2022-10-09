Visakhapatnam: Rare surgery performed at Care Hospitals

Visakhapatnam: A rare surgery gave new life to a young patient B Tataji at Care Hospitals in Visakhapatnam.

Recently, a team of doctors performed a complicated surgery for the patient in which two organs, kidney and liver were transplanted successfully. East Godavari-based patient contacted transplant physician Dr AV Venu Gopal a year ago for the rare genetic disease called primary hyperoxaluria he was suffering from.

Dr Venu Gopal evaluated and later decided to list the patient under Jeevandan for dual organ transplantation. Chief liver transplant surgeon Dr Mohammed Abdun Nayeem along with his team of doctors K Ravi Shankar, Vachan Hukkeri and Yuktansh Pandey performed the surgery. Doctors Ch Subbarao and Harini did the kidney transplant successfully.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Dr Nayeem said it's one of the complicated surgeries which needed a coordinated effort and teamwork. Liver transplant surgeon Ravi Shankar stated that the post-operative care, monitoring and follow up were essential for a long-term outcome. Terming the surgery as challenging, Dr Venu Gopal hailed the efforts of Dr Rajkumar Subramanian, Dr Anooradha, Dr Shekar who coordinated anaesthesia and critical care. The facility chief operating officer of the hospital Srinivas Vaddiparthi congratulated the team of doctors. He acknowledged the co-operation extended by Director of VIMS and chief transplant coordinator of Jeevandan Dr Rambabu.