Visakhapatnam: Residents can now order veggies on Swiggy, Zomato

Visakhapatnam: Even if the veggies run out of stock in the refrigerator, there is no need to worry much as they can now be door-delivered at home from Rythu Bazaars. All one has to do is place an order between 7 am and 10 am and wait for veggies to arrive at the doorstep within 30 minutes.

Partnering with the food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy, the Marketing Department has facilitated the online platform for the consumers amid lockdown.

"Even if the district has 13 Rythu Bazaars and 80 temporary Rythu Bazaars at the moment, people continue to throng the markets. The online facility aims at minimising the footfalls at Rythu Bazaars and encouraging consumers to opt e-commerce platform. This way, they can reduce the risk of visiting crowded areas, especially, in times of the pandemic," says K Srinivasa Rao, Regional Joint Director (RJD) of Marketing.

At present, the online facility is available at Seethammadhara and MVP Colony Rythu Bazaars. Depending on the response received, the RJD told The Hans India that more Rythu Bazaars will provide such online service.

Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar received 24 online orders on day one of the facility launched on a trial basis. "There will not be much price variation when one places order online but an extra of Rs.2 or Rs.3 per kg of vegetables procured through the food delivery apps. The first day of the trial run itself received encouraging response," says K Varahalu, estate officer of Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar.

Depending on the availability of vegetables, orders can be placed through the food delivery apps. Apart from Seethammadhara and MVP Colony, estate officer of MVP Colony Rythu Bazaar D N M Raju says that some more Rythu Bazaars will soon be added to the list and consumers can get fruits and veggies delivered at home by placing order.