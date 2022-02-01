Visakhapatnam: Residents livid over bad roads

Visakhapatnam: Along with falling under the ambit of 'Simhachalam panchagramalu' land issue, Santhosh Nagar in Vepagunta grapples with bad roads. In many parts of the colony, there is no proper road facility. The existing few roads here have been covered in a haphazard manner after the completion of UGD and pipeline works.

In some of the lanes in the area, UGD works are in progress. The land value of the colony which is abutting the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) road has skyrocketed in recent past. However, due to the panchagramalu issue, development of new buildings or expansion plans are not taking shape in the area. It is one of the main reasons why the colony has a number of vacant spaces.

Though the sanitation part is appreciable in the neighbourhood, the colony needs proper roads. "Patchworks were done in some of the stretches of the main road. Similarly, the rest of the lanes too cries for attention," says PS Rao, a resident of the colony.

When it rains, the roads become all the more worse. "The kaccha roads turn mushy whenever it rains. They are risky for the commuters as many vehicles skid along the path. During night times, the travel turns out to be quite inconvenient," says Raja Rao, another resident of the neighbourhood. Residents request for patchworks in the locality as uneven roads pose a risk for them to commute.

Several vacant spaces that dot Santhosha Nagar have become convenient for the residents to dump domestic garbage. Though the corporation staff are clearing the debris and cleaning the drains at regular intervals, garbage dumping at undesignated points has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.