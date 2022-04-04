Visakhapatnam: Role of PR professionals highlighted

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam chapter of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) should work towards bridging the understanding for establishing a strong civil society and ensuring social harmony, said director of Centre for Policy Studies A Prasanna Kumar.

He was speaking at a meeting with PR professionals here on Sunday. The PR and advertising professionals of various ministries and corporate fields were enlightened with deliberations.

Prof Rao further stated that people should always make use of intelligent choices. He observed that India is growing very fast in exports whereas some countries continue to suffer during and after the pandemic. While, D Harnadh delivered a welcome address, secretary of PRCI Nageswara Rao explained the role of the PR team that played a crucial part at national and international levels. Among others, chairman of AP chapter KVR Murthy also spoke.