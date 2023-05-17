Visakhapatnam: Rural areas to witness financial literacy camps

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said that bank officials have been advised to take up financial literacy camps in rural areas and build awareness among people on the topic.

After handing over appointment letters to the new recruits at the fifth tranche of Rozgar Mela held at Port Kalavani Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the Union Minister emphasised on financial literacy. “The ensuing camps will aid in educating people on the subject in rural regions,” he stated.

In a recently-concluded review meeting held with the bankers and representatives from financial agencies, the Union Minister stated that the bank officials were suggested to open more branches in rural regions in order to make the services closer to the people of the area.

Mentioning that the performance of the private sector banks requires improvement, he underlined the need to empower people through digital finance.

Terming Visakhapatnam as 'clean and good', the Union Minister said that the Centre extends financial support to all the states. “A budget of Rs.1.50 lakh crore have been allocated for the states and Union Territories in the year 2023-2024 to extend financial support to them without charging any interest,” he informed.

Further, Karad added the Centre was focusing on two backward districts of Andhra Pradesh and steps would be considered to uplift them financially.

Through the Rozgar Mela, the Union Minister said, about 3 lakh candidates have been employed in various government posts across the country so far.

BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati, among others were present.