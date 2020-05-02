Visakhapatnam: School children to get well-stitched uniforms

Visakhapatnam: No more over-sized trousers or badly-stitched churidars or big-pocketed shirts that students studying in government schools need to put up with.

They are soon going to get a quality fabric to customise it into three sets of uniforms. In addition, bank accounts of the ward's mother will be credited with stitching charges.

With the state government keen on bringing in reforms in education system, well-fitted school uniforms have been accorded priority to help students stand out.

Close to 40 lakh students pursuing their studies in 43,000 government schools across the state will receive three sets of uniforms each from the forthcoming academic year.

"The focus is largely on five components. They include uniforms, schoolbags, a set of notebooks, belts along with a pair of shoes and socks.

Those studying from Classes I to X in state-run schools will be facilitated with these components from the fresh academic year," says R Madhusudan Reddy, Additional Director of Samagra Shiksha, Andhra Pradesh.

Except those in unaided and private institutions, the rest of the students in government schools are eligible for the five components.

While last year, those studying Classes I to VIII were given new uniforms, this academic year, students from Classes I to X will take home new sets of uniforms.

"Students from Classes VI will get trousers instead of nickers earlier. Boys will receive light blue shirts and navy blue nickers or trousers depending on the Class they are into.

However, there is going to be change in the uniform colour for girls. There are plans to introduce lavender-pinkish shade exclusively for them," elaborates Madhusudan Reddy.

Shedding messy and crumpled uniforms, government schools now consider well-stitched uniforms a way of branding the institution.