Visakhapatnam: Senior physician recommends umbrella principle

Visakhapatnam: Senior physician Kutikuppala Surya Rao has said that usage of umbrella will aid in maintenance of social distancing and thus reduce the spread of the pandemic.



Kuttikuppala's 'KUP' umbrella principle was displayed at Government Polytechnic campus in Rythu Bazaar where the physician conducted a demonstration in the presence of GVMC IV Zone Commissioner, marketing committee chairpersons.

Speaking on the occasion, 'KUP concept' was explained by the physician to the visitors at the Rythu Bazaar.

According to the World Health Organisation, social distancing prevents spread of novel coronavirus. In the same manner, Surya Rao said, the usage of umbrellas helps in maintaining physical distance between humans. He said, 90 out of every 100 people still were not aware of social distancing and its benefits and most of them do not know how to follow it either.

As many tend to neglect maintenance of social distancing, the KUP concept was introduced, the Padmasri recipient said.