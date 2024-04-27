Visakhapatnam: She may be CM’s sister, but Sharmila is rival, says Botcha Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila might be the sister of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, but she is an opponent to the YSRCP, said education minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the minister said although Sharmila is the sister of the CM, she is the chief of the APCC and a rival to the YSRCP now. “Every leader has his or her way in politics and different ideals,” he said. He suggested that the PCC chief should be restrained in her comments against her political rivals.

Responding to the comments made by daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy YS Sunitha Reddy that prolonged use of band aid would cause septic, referring to the wound of the Chief Minister caused during the recent stone pelting incident, the minister said, “There are doctors who are looking into the CM’s wound and he is following their instructions. Whether to continue with the band aid or not is left to the doctors’ discretion.”



About the Centre, the education minister said the state would benefit more if any party that comes to power at the Centre depends on the YSRCP to get required numbers for forming the government at the Centre.



Talking about Special Category Status, the minister stated that every time the state government gets an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SCS would be the first point to discuss. “This is the reason why we wanted the Centre to be formed with the support of the YSRCP so that all our requirements would be meted out,” he said.



Responding to a query, the education minister said those who commit crime in the country will not escape from the law.

