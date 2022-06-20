Visakhapatnam: Smile rally to promote dental health held

Visakhapatnam : As part of Indian Orthodontic Society's (IOS) 56th annual celebrations, the city-based orthodontic experts, GITAM Dental College and Hospital faculty, IOS members, and students conducted a 'smile rally' here on Sunday at RK Beach.

The event was flagged off by the institution's Principal DS Raju in the presence of IOS president Chalasani Srikrishna.

Addressing the gathering, Raju said that an orthodontist is a dental specialist in treating malocclusions i.e., irregularities of the teeth, jaws and face. Movement of teeth with respect to the jaws and joints is an extremely sensitive procedure and care should be taken to ensure the best possible results with minimal damage to enamel, roots, and gums under the supervision of an Orthodontic specialist, he added.

To educate the public on orthodontic treatment and improve smiles, IOS is organising free dental camps, smile rallies across the country, said Chalasani Srikrishna, president of IOS.

Displaying placards, dental students highlighted the harmful effects of using online aligners without proper supervision and guidance of an orthodontist during the rally.

GITAM Dental College and Hospital Vice Principals Y.Ravi Shankar, K. Prabhakar, Public Health Dentistry Head Dr.Manish Kumar and orthodontists from Visakhapatnam participated in the event.