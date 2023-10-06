Visakhapatnam: Space sector to witness transformation in future

Live
Visakhapatnam: With the success of Chandrayaan-3, the world has recognised how great India’s technology has emerged, said IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath
Inaugurating the ‘World Space Week-2023’ jointly organised by SHAR-ISRO and Raghu Engineering College here on Thursday, the minister mentioned that entrepreneurs need to step into the space field.
Amarnath stated that while science poses questions, answers should be spotted through experiments. Highlighting that space tourism’s significance would increase in future, the IT Minister said that even students who were once evinced interest in engineering and medical streams now consider stepping beyond them and choosing diverse employment opportunities.
Further, Amarnath expressed confidence that India’s space economy will grow 10 per cent in the coming decade.
ISRO Deputy Director G Ramesh Babu said the future of the country depends on space research. He said Space Week Celebrations would elevate the advantages of space research and nudge them to explore the domain. He opined that if the country aspires to become more powerful, it needs to progress in the field of space. Startups are being encouraged in the field of space technology, he added.
Ramesh Babu mentioned that there is a need for India to show talent in the IT and space sectors.
Chairman of Raghu Engineering College Kalidindi Raghu said the programme will help the youth to understand Indian space experiments to a considerable extent and take innovation and ideas forward.
As part of the day’s activities, an awareness walk, photography competitions and quiz competitions were conducted for UG and PG students.