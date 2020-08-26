Visakhapatnam spots in the top ten richest cities in India with a GDP of $26 million

Visakhapatnam city in Andhra Pradesh has now become the favourite destination not only for investments but also in the tourism and infrastructure as well. Ever since the idea of executive capital at Visakhapatnam floated by the current government has enhanced the city in all walks. Off late in a private organisation's survey held to list the top ten cities in the country, Visakhapatnam found the place in the list as it is also known as the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh and known for programming, and pharmaceutical industry with a GDP of $26 billion US.

Also the city has several enterprises such as Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant and Hindustan Shipyard, India's oldest shipyards and other largest seaports and industries like GAIL, Vizag Steel and Hindustan Steel. Moreover it is being developed into an IT hub. Apart from Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat. Meanwhile, India standa 3rd Richest country with a GDP of $5 trillion and this has happened with urbanization and industrialization.

On the other hand, Visakhapatnam have also been ranked in the top 10 cleanest cities announced by the central government in the last week. In the ranks announced on last Thursday, Visakhapatnam ranked 9th.