Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees call for city bandh on March 28

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Conservation Struggle Committee has called for a city bandh in Visakhapatnam on March 28. As the hunger strike against the decision to privatise the steel plant will reach its 400th day tomorrow, the leaders of the committee spoke on the occasion at a media conference organised in Visakhapatnam.



The committee members said the struggle would continue till the central government announces that it will not privatise the steel plant and called on the people and political parties to support the bandh. They said they would go to Delhi with signatures of 100 MPs and continue their efforts to bring pressure on the Centre for a week.

It is known fact that the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to sell its stakes in the Visakhapatnam Steel plant and privatise the organisation. Despite, wide uproar from all section of people, the centre has went ahead to privatise the event. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also wrote a letter to centre to reconsider the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel plant.