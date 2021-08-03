Visakhapatnam steel plant employees protest at AP Bhavan, TDP MPs express solidarity

Visakhapatnam steel plant workers continue their protests for the second day in Delhi. On Tuesday, steel plant workers staged a dharna at AP Bhavan. The YSRCP, opposition parties and the Left parties supported the workers. It is known that the national capital Delhi was abuzz yesterday with the slogans of Visakha Ukku-Andhra Hakku. On Monday, the employees have held protests at Jantar Mantar breaking through barricades and police restrictions.







As part of two day protests, steel plant workers held dharna at AP Bhavan on the second day. YSR Congress party MPs expressed solidarity with the steel plant workers' struggle.

On the other hand, TDP MPs Kesineni Nani and Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu supported the concerned Visakhapatnam steel plant workers. Reached AP Bhavan and expressed solidarity with them. On this occasion Kasineni Nani said that the decision to privatize steel was very sad and opined that nearly 32,000 employees and their families are said to be affected by the decision.

The wealth of the workers and the people is called steel. He said privatising it would not work. He said TDP is completely opposed to the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. "We will continue to fight this in Parliament and TDP would work with all parties in this regard," Nani asserted.

The centre on Monday said it will not back on the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. That said, the process for that has already begun. The Center has given a written reply to a question raised by two other MPs, including MP Sajda Ahmed, on the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.