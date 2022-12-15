Visakhapatnam Steel Plant trade union leaders hold meet on new pay revision

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) trade union leaders took part in a meeting held with CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt on new pay revision here on Wednesday. The all-party trade union leaders demanded an immediate implementation of the new wage revision which was pending since 2017. Responding to their demand, the CMD said the difficulties of the VSP and stated that he had sent the proposals to the board and the ministry. Further said, it was beyond his purview but promised to continue his efforts to get the new wage revision enforced as the productivity of the company has now increased.

The trade union leaders said the prices in the current market have increased and still there is no sign of wage revision even after six years. They mentioned that workers are fighting against privatisation of the VSP on one side and working hard to keep the company on the path of profit by producing without disrupting the production on the other. Trade union leaders clarified that the losses incurred in the last few months were due to the planning defect of the management. They warned the management to enforce new wages at the earliest and set a deadline to implement it by December 28.

If the management fails in doing so, they will go on strike, trade union leaders warned. Responding to that, the CMD promised to intensify his efforts towards this direction. AITUC leaders D Adinarayana, KSN Rao and J Rama Krishna, INTUC leaders N Ramachandra Rao and Karu Ramana, CITU leaders J Ayodhya Ram, U Ramaswamy, HMS leader Ganapathi Reddy, BMS leader K Srinivasa Rao, VSEU leader P Trinath, YSRTUC leader Y Mastanappa and Dali Naidu, TNTUC Boddu Pidy Raju and other leaders participated in the meeting.