Visakhapatnam: Student health, wellbeing data to be readied

Visakhapatnam: Ahead of taking a decision on reopening the academic activities for 2020-21 in times of coronavirus educational institutions, GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna reviewed the future action plan.



As a part of it, the University Vice-Chancellor interacted with the GITAM Hospital medical teams here on Wednesday.

While reviewing the situation, he mentioned that the university is planning to prepare students and staff health data to work together in a healthy environment.

The V-C expressed that health and well-being of the students and the staffs help to design better campus. The data also helps the students to face the critical situations like coronavirus, he said and added that the university is planning to do regular health checkups to students and staff to issue health certificates.

Sivaramakrishna observed that the health status reports will play a key role in coming years during the campus recruitments and international visits. He requested the GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) medical teams to prepare an action plan to strengthen healthy campus environment.

GIMSR Pro-Vice-Chancellor C V Rao said the hospital expert committee is planning a comprehensive action plan for university academic activities.

GIMSR Medical College Principal I Jyothi Padmaja, hospital Superintendent N Dwarakanadh, Covid-19 nodal officer Hema Prakash Kumari and others participated in the meeting.