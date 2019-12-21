Visakhapatnam: Students from 29 colleges compete in sports meet

Visakhapatnam: The 24th district-level Inter Polytechnic Sports and Games Meet (IPSGM) was held at Behara Polytechnic. Participating as chief guest, Principal of Government Polytechnic D Phanindra Prasad said that sports and games help in moulding students both physically and mentally strong.

Managing Director of Behara Educational Institution Behara Vijaya Chaitanya also spoke. Participants from 29 colleges took part in athletics, kho-kho, volleyball, shuttle, table tennis, kabaddi and chess that formed as part of the sports meet. Principal of Behara Polytechnic V Sukanya along with the college staff took part in the meet that concluded with an enthralling cultural show.