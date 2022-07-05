Visakhapatnam: Tableau to mark Iconic Week celebrations

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week celebrations, RINL launched a tableau here on Monday.

Flagged off by CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt, the well decorated tableau with banners and posters showcasing various achievements and contribution of the company in nation building will move across the city to raise awareness about 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and steel usage at large.

The tableau also consists of photos and details of the national projects. The iconic week will continue till July 10.

Children from various schools showed interest to learn about RINL's achievements. The week will also include Swachh Bharat activities at township, offices and plant premises, a seminar by officials from INSDAG, among others.

Safety awareness campaign in steel making, sharing global practices regarding safety and health and zero incidents, painting and essay writing competitions, and a walkathon will be held during the week.

VV Venugopal Rao, Director (Finance), KK Ghosh, Director (Projects), AK Saxena, Director (Operations) and several senior officials participated in the programme.