Visakhapatnam: Tahsildar offices to be modernised

Visakhapatnam : District collector A Mallikarjuna said the revenue department services will be made more accessible to the people.

Inaugurating the modernised Seethammadhara Urban tahsildar office here on Friday, the district collector said the revenue department should strive hard to reach out to the public. He said the department serves the people the most.

Mallikarjuna instructed the RDO to find a place for the construction of Visakhapatnam RDO office. He said four hostels have been modernised at a cost of Rs 2 crore with the support of donors. A hostel in Bhimili was modernised by Divi’s Laboratories, while two social welfare buildings in Gajuwaka were modernised by Coromandel Fertilizer, he added.

The collector said that a residential building in Paradesipalem was also being developed. About 300 students are going to get facilities in the hostel. Similarly, King George Hospital was also modernised at a cost of Rs 8 crore, he added.

The district collector directed the officials to ready designs for the newly constructed Mulagada, Gopalapatnam and Maharanipeta tahsildar buildings, arch and offices.

He opined that to modernise the video conference hall and for VRO, ward revenue secretariat, record room and staff room, etc., it is likely to cost about Rs 10 lakh.

Joint collector K S Viswanathan said the staff would focus more on rendering their duties when the ambience turns out to be employee-friendly and pleasant.

District revenue officer S Srinivasa Murthy said setting up a helpdesk in the mandal offices would help people who arrive to register their grievances.

Bheemili RDO Bhaskar Reddy and Visakhapatnam RDO Hussain Saheb said if the place of work is pleasant, it helps to provide more services to the people.

Later, the collector handed over Rs 5 lakh to each tahsildar for the modernisation of Bheemili, Maharanipeta, Mulagada, Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, Pedagantyada, Anandapuram, Padmanabham, Visakhapatnam Rural and Visakhapatnam Urban tahsildar offices.

This apart, Rs 25 lakh was given to RDO Bhaskar Reddy for setting up Bheemili RDO office.

District deputy collectors S D Anita, Rama Lakshmi, Satya Padma, D Pramila Gandhi, tahsildars K Venu Gopal, Ananda Rao, Veerabhadra Rao, Pal Kiran, K. Jaya, Anand Kumar, Rama Devi and revenue staff participated in the programme.