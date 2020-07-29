Visakhapatnam: TDP calls for efforts to prevent industrial mishaps

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party district vice-president Pasarla Prasad demanded that Visakhapatnam Industrial Command Centre (VICC) be set up in the district to prevent industrial accidents.



Speaking at a media conference, he urged the government to take strict action in view of the recent series of accidents that occurred in Visakhapatnam.

He put the proposal forward to the government at the party office here on Wednesday. There are many industries between Atchutapuram and Pendurthi areas.

Keeping this in view, he requested to establish the VICC in any of these areas. Further, Prasad suggested that experts with at least 20 years of experience in plant maintenance should be members of VICC.

He urged the government to see that the VICC plays a major role in identifying lapses in industries and rectifying them and also stressed on handling emergencies effectively.

"There is a need to form the VICC with experts in pharmaceutical, chemical, metallurgical, refinery, petro and mechanical fields. Similarly, in the case of plant safety, the TDP leader said, the government should provide 50 per cent subsidy for the safety gear and equipment. This apart, Prasad demanded setting up of a 1,000-bedded hospital with all the facilities in the smart city. TDP spokesperson S Sankara Rao and vice-president Anand Babu participated in the conference.