Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders observe 'Niraharadiksha'

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, former MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Rama Naidu, Peela Govind and V. Anitha started a 12-hour-long 'niraharadiksha' at TDP party office here on Monday.

Opposing the manner in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is governing the state, the TDP leaders said that they were observing the fast.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganesh Kumar said the State government was keen on 'presenting' Visakhapatnam as a 'green zone' and step up efforts to convert it into the proposed executive capital and involve in land-grabbing exercise at the earliest.