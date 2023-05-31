Visakhapatnam: TDP’s manifesto to be implemented 100 %: Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP leaders are jealous of TDP's manifesto.

Speaking at a press conference held at the party office here on Tuesday, the MLA said all sections of people expressed happiness over the TDP’s manifesto.

The TDP's manifesto is prepared by a committee considering the opinions of all sections. Srinivasa Rao mentioned that a new manifesto would be prepared by adding other elements. He said that the six points in the TDP manifesto are like ‘super six’.

Further, the MLA pointed out that the state seems to be like Afghanistan during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's four-year-long rule. The former minister appealed to the public to 'save Andhra' by ending Narakasura's rule. He said people were no longer in a position to trust YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking about the Polavaram project, Srinivasa Rao alleged that the ruling party could not complete even one percent of work for the past four years. The YSRCP government began its administration by demolishing the ‘praja vedhika’, he pointed out.

He assured that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu would implement the party's manifesto hundred per cent. MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao were present.