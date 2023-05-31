Live
- MS Dhoni hints potential comeback next season
- Dimple Kapadia: You can’t do a decent performance if you’re not given the meat
- Delay in Tungabhadra HLC modernisation riles farmers
- I want to make timeless music: RP Patnaik
- Google Chrome’s new extension to let users create side panel UI
- Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrates 4-yrs in office with rallies, meetings
- Adolf Eichmann hanged
- Digital vocational skilling can make youths workplace ready
- How to improve English vocabulary?
- New Delhi: Filled with humility and gratitude said PM Narendra Modi
Visakhapatnam: TDP’s manifesto to be implemented 100 %: Ganta Srinivasa Rao
- Says TDP's manifesto is prepared by a committee on the basis of the opinions of all sections
- Alleges that ruling party could not complete even one per cent of work for the past four years
Visakhapatnam: Former minister and north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP leaders are jealous of TDP's manifesto.
Speaking at a press conference held at the party office here on Tuesday, the MLA said all sections of people expressed happiness over the TDP’s manifesto.
The TDP's manifesto is prepared by a committee considering the opinions of all sections. Srinivasa Rao mentioned that a new manifesto would be prepared by adding other elements. He said that the six points in the TDP manifesto are like ‘super six’.
Further, the MLA pointed out that the state seems to be like Afghanistan during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's four-year-long rule. The former minister appealed to the public to 'save Andhra' by ending Narakasura's rule. He said people were no longer in a position to trust YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Speaking about the Polavaram project, Srinivasa Rao alleged that the ruling party could not complete even one percent of work for the past four years. The YSRCP government began its administration by demolishing the ‘praja vedhika’, he pointed out.
He assured that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu would implement the party's manifesto hundred per cent. MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao were present.