Visakhapatnam: Teachers need to keep themselves updated

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P V G D Prasad Reddy exhorted the teachers to keep updating themselves from time to time by attending refresher and orientation courses.



Inaugurating a two-week-long refresher course on 'environmental studies' organised by the Human Resource Development Centre of Andhra University here on Tuesday, he said a teacher should be a constant learner and inspire students.

Speaking on the occasion, the V-C said environmental issues like global warming, water, air and sound pollution and deforestation should be considered seriously and it is the responsibility of the teachers to sensitise students and general public on the issues and help them devise ways to control the same.

Further, emphasising the need for ensuring sustainable development, the V-C mentioned that collective effort is required to preserve and protect the environment to make world a better place for future generations.

Prasad Reddy stated that the world is at the cusp of the fourth industrial revolution and added that the technology has been posing severe threat.

Among others, director of the HRD Centre Viswanadham was present.