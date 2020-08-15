Visakhapatnam: They are glad to get placements, 'work from home'

Visakhapatnam: The impact of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be on every sector. But those who got recruited recently in reputed concerns consider themselves fortunate as they not only secured a job but a few of them also have an opportunity to work from home (WFH) and brush their expertise to match with the industry standards.

Thanks to a slew of recruitment drives conducted by GITAM Deemed to be University through digital platforms in the recent past, 1,500 final year students studying in various streams of engineering were recruited in a number of companies. While some of them are waiting for the offer letters, a few of them began working from home. Wipro, Virtusa, DXC Technology, Byjus, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Amazon, Axiom IO, Legato Health Technologies, Credit Snap and Optimised Solutions are some of the companies that engaged the final year students for various posts. Keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in view, the corporate firms are engaging the selected students through online mentoring, training, skill upgrade and 'meet the leader' programmes and help guide the aspirants towards their professional journey. "As a part of the orientation programme, we can learn new concepts like Java and match up to the industry standards," says Siri Kolli, who was recruited by Fluent Grid in the city.

Sharing his experience, Bhanu Sai Prasanth, Computer Science Engineering graduate, who is at present working with Optimized Solutions Inc., says, "We are introduced to cyber security basics. We also have group activities and get to exchange knowledge with seniors through virtual boardrooms."

About the growing 'work from home' culture, Sai Eswar, who's recruited by DXC Technology, says that it's a blessing in disguise. "We are exposed to a new set of skills. Even during the pandemic, I am glad to secure a job and also work like a professional within the comfort zone," Sai Eswar says.