Visakhapatnam: Together, they set an example

Visakhapatnam: At a time when some of the Covid-19 patients are facing stigma, an apartment complex in Visakhapatnam stands apart.



Showing humanity, residents of Sri Gajanan Fort, located at Shanthi Nagar, NAD Kotha Road, have teamed up to provide all help to a coronavirus positive patient residing in the same premises. The person at the complex got tested positive for coronavirus on July 22. A few days before, his wife's leg got fractured in an accident. Keeping his helplessness in view, he appealed to the apartment association members to allow him for home isolation which was readily accepted by them.

The apartment residents not only agreed for the home isolation but also went an extra mile in offering help to the couple. From buying essential commodities to supplying breakfast, lunch and dinner to the patient, the apartment members volunteered to extend all possible support based on the requirement, following safety protocols. "Since his wife is also not keeping well due to the leg fracture, we decided to take turns to assist the resident who tested coronavirus positive. We also suggested the patient to keep the house properly ventilated and assured that we will take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the infection," says G Padmanabham, president of Sri Gajanan Fort Residents' Welfare Association.

Currently, there are 100 flats in the apartment complex. The residents came together to lend support to the couple and rose to the occasion in testing times. Together, they stand as an example for others to follow suit. The pandemic can be fought effectively if people like the apartment residents offer help and support one another when the situation demands.

There are 1,800 patients availing home isolation option in Visakhapatnam at present. "Earlier, home isolation was allowed in independent houses. But based on the facilities and the association members' willingness, we are allowing home isolation in apartment blocks as well after the patients agree to follow Covid norms by signing up home isolation consent form," says Malladi S Sharma, home isolation and Covid care centres in-charge.