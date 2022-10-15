Visakhapatnam: Traffic restrictions in view of Garjana

Visakhapatnam: Keeping 'Visakha Garjana' in view, the city traffic police have imposed restrictions to streamline traffic on Saturday in Visakhapatnam. The rally will start from Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Dabagardens and reach YSR statue at Park Hotel junction.

All the two-wheelers and three-wheelers coming from Chavulamadum should enter Allipuram road to participate in the rally from the Ambedkar statue and park the vehicles in the allotted area. Buses should be parked at Railway Grounds. Those coming from Railway New Colony, Akkayapalem, Dondaparthi, Sangam Sarath, Diamond Park, vehicles should enter the LIC Road, park at the designated area and reach the Ambedkar statue. Meanwhile, vehicles arriving from Sithampeta and Asilmetta route should travel via Dwarka bus stand and reach Gudivada Gurunadha Rao statue, park their vehicles in the designated area and reach the venue.

People coming from One Town Area, Saraswati Park, Jagadamba should arrive via Dabagardens road and park their vehicles at allotted space. The traffic police informed that no vehicles are allowed from Gollalapalem junction to Ambedkar statue. Motorists coming from Bhimili, PM Palem, Madhurawada towards Park Hotel should travel via Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar, Jodugullapalem, Kurupam to reach VUDA Park and park the vehicles at MGM Ground. Similarly, participants coming to join the rally from Gajuwaka side to Park Hotel should reach Beach Road via Convent junction, Advani junction, Sea Horse junction, Old Post Office.

Participants joining the rally from Arilova, Visalakshi Nagar, MVP Colony, Maddilapalem should reach VMRDA Gurajada Kala Kshetram and park their vehicles at APIIC Ground.

All the vehicles coming to the rally from Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam should come via Maddilapalem and park their vehicles at the AU Engineering College ground. Residents of the city are advised to travel by alternative routes as the above mentioned places and routes will be congested during the rally as the restrictions are in place from 7 am to 2 pm.

Adequate measures have been taken to mobilise emergency vehicles without restraint. Railway passengers are advised to travel over the Telugu Talli flyover.