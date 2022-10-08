Visakhapatnam: Tribals step up demand for construction of roads

Visakhapatnam: The tribals of Lingapuram village in Narsipatnam of Anakapalli district took out a novel protest 'Jaladeeksha' on Friday demanding the construction of a road facility. Standing amid the Varaha River, they demanded that a stretch of one-kilometer road be constructed from Lingapuram village to Narsipatnam via Balighattam.

Due to lack of road facility, the tribals have to cross Varaha River to reach Narsipatnam. In 2016, a bridge was constructed over the Varaha River at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Later, a BT road was laid from Balighattam to Lingapuram. However, the road works were halted near the bridge as a few farmers raised objection to the road construction that includes a part of their fields. Villagers say that since then they have to travel by crossing the river to reach Narsipatnam.

During the rainy season, travelling via Varaha River has become a tedious task for the tribals, particularly for the pregnant women, said AP Girijana Sangam Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee district honorary president K Govinda Rao. He demanded that the road problem be resolved and justice be done at the earliest. The Lingapuram villagers appealed to Anakapalli District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti to provide the road facility to put an end to their travel woes. Narsipatnam 20th ward councilor M Rama Raju, villagers A Rajesh, M Sriram and others participated in the 'Jaladeeksha.'