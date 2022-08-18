Visakhapatnam: Two-day VPA conclave concludes

Visakhapatnam: The possibility of India becoming a transhipment hub, trends and future outlook were brought to the fore by logistics convener of Confederation of Indian Industry David Raja.

On the concluding day of the two-day conclave that focused on the theme 'maritime public private partnership – 2022' hosted by Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first PPP project of the port sector here on Thursday, David Raja highlighted how online logistics help MSMEs, among other topics.

President of Vizag Container Lines Associations Jeevan spoke about the latest development in the field of container handling, sustenance of port that largely depends on captive cargo.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy highlighted hinterland connectivity and plans in store to attract customers. Along with the incentive schemes available for owning wagons, the DRM also discussed sidings and how Gati Shakti helps the railways in reducing costs towards better connectivity and maintenance.

CEO of VGCB Satish elaborated about the aspects of concession agreements and constraints that hamper overall potential of the terminals.

Highlighting 81 years of relationship between the port and HSL, CMD of Hindustan Shipyard Limited Cmde Hemant Khatri (Retd) stressed on the requirement of Make-in-India for indigenously building tugs and their maintenance in ports and coastal cruise.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao said the platform provided an opportunity to deliberate on various issues faced by the port sector and focus on the possible solutions to address the same.