Visakhapatnam: Umbrella gains significance in times of pandemic

Visakhapatnam: What can an umbrella do in times of coronavirus? "A plenty," responds Kutikuppala Surya Rao.



A renowned senior physician and a Padmasri recipient, Visakhapatnam-based physician says that social distancing is a norm to be followed strictly to curb the transmission of the pandemic, especially in places where large crowds gather.

Laying emphasis on his 'umbrella formula,' Surya Rao says, "A regular umbrella has a diameter of four-foot. Moreover, one can use it as a shield to protect if someone sneezes or coughs. Since Covid-19 spreads through droplets, taking all the precautionary measures play a key role in keeping the virus at bay. This has made me to discover the 'umbrella theory'. I have recommended the concept to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Surya Rao's formula was appreciated during the recent video conference with the national BJP secretary Muralidhar Rao at the PMO.

The doctor has also posted the umbrella concept to the technical teams of WHO and CDC, Atlanta, USA, Ministry of Health and Indian Council of Medical Research to validate the theory as a preventive norm to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Instead of spending lakhs to treat coronavirus positive persons via ventilators, quarantine and isolation facilities, making an umbrella a mandatory measure, Surya Rao says, the possibility of controlling the virus increases as it ensures maintenance of social distancing.

His theory, initially followed in a remote village in Kerala, is now gaining wider acceptance in Visakhapatnam as well. "After distributing umbrellas to the police personnel in the city, I have recently made an appeal to the Commissioner of Police R K Meena to ensure use of umbrellas in order to maintain social distancing, at liquor outlets in particular. Fortunately, the CP has already made it mandatory for the tipplers thronging the wine shops to guard themselves with umbrellas and masks," explains the physician.

Following the CP's announcement, guzzlers were seen forming a beeline to the liquor outlets in Visakhapatnam armed with umbrellas and masks. "It is not just for maintenance of social distancing, umbrellas also guard oneself from scorching heat and thus minimising the chances of getting a sun stroke," elaborates Surya Rao, who researched and worked extensively against HIV-AIDS.

Though a mask covers our nose and mouth, the physician says that an umbrella can protect us and acts as a weapon.

While distributing umbrellas to the farmers at Kancharapalem Rythu Bazaar, Surya Rao conducted a survey with the help of research scholars of Andhra University. "The survey revealed that 85 per cent of the public failed to define what social distancing means and the rest admitted that they know about the norm vaguely but did not know how to implement it," the doctor tells The Hans India.

With no vaccine in place for Covid-19 yet, Surya Rao adds that social distancing is the key. But since many continue to neglect the norm, making the use of umbrella a mandatory would aid in staying away from the infection, he concludes.