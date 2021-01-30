Visakhapatnam: Vitamin D3 aids in recovery of Covid patients

Visakhapatnam: Vitamin D3 supplement has yielded better health outcomes, in terms of enhancing the immune system in particular and helping patients recover from Covid-19, New York based clinical pharmacist Gadde Bhanu Prasad said on Friday.

Taking part in an international webinar organised by GITAM Deemed to be University's Biochemistry-Bioinformatics Department on 'Exploring and Understanding Covid-19 pandemic,' he mentioned that 58 Covid-19 patients were able to survive with D3 supplement under his guidance.

Bhanu Prasad observed that maintaining healthy vitamin D levels can enhance the immune system. But, he pointed out that however, vitamin D3 supplement was not included in the coronavirus treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Bowie State University (USA) Bioinformatics programme coordinator K Konda Reddy said people will continue to contract the virus because some will not get vaccinated and the vaccine may not be effective for all.

University of Heidelberg Department of Infectious Diseases-Virology researcher Petr Chlanda briefed about how his research team performed detailed molecular analysis of the viral RNA.

Inaugurating the international webinar, GITAM Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna said Covid-19 has resulted in loss of life and placed tremendous strain on the national healthcare system.

However, the V-C added, the pandemic also paved the way to undertake public healthcare reforms which are long overdue. Among others, GITAM Institute of Science Dean A Subrahmanyam and Principal M Sarathchandra Babu were present.