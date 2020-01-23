Visakhapatnam: VSP employees participate in the road safety programme

Visakhapatnam: In connection with the 31st national 'Road Safety Week' celebrations, Safety Engineering Department of RINL-VSP in collaboration with the Road Transport Authorities conducted a day-long training programme on 'road safety' at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Wednesday.

Around 200 employees from various departments of the plant participated in the training programme. District Transport Commissioner (DTC) G C Raja Ratnam, who attended as chief guest, spoke about the road safety and advised the employees to adhere to road safety rules not only inside the plant but also outside the plant to save their lives.

The DTC also stressed upon the implications of over-speed which is a major concern for road accidents and advised the participants to strictly adhere to speed limits. Road Transport Officer, Gajuwaka Siri Anand gave a presentation on the initiatives taken by the Transport Authority in restricting the road mishaps.