Visakhapatnam: Work to resume in rural non-containment zones said Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said there will be no obstructions in taking up work in the non-containment zones in rural areas in the State.



Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the Minister said the non-containment zones in rural areas can take up agricultural, horticultural works, work related to fertilisers and other jobs. He asked the Tahsildars concerned and officials to give permission to carry out such works.

The Minister laid emphasis on following physical distancing and hygiene protocols while carrying out works, which also is related to road construction, among others. He directed the officials to provide sanitisers for the employees. "Several small traders have lost livelihood during the lockdown and faced a lot of hardship. Officials should come up with suitable action plan to rescue them," he suggested.

Similarly, the Minister said, the doctors, Revenue staff, police, ANM and Asha workers and Ward Volunteers who have been rendering service during Covid-19 were given necessary protective gear to guard themselves. "Sanitary workers working in containment zones have also been provided with protective kits. Employees above 50 years with a history of diabetes and blood pressure have been exempted from field work in containment areas," the Commissioner of Police R K Meena said.

The Minister said a total of 16,000 rapid testing kits had arrived and NRI Medical College provided quarantine for 3,000 people. They had been sent home after getting negative for Covid-19 testing, he said.

The 144 CrPC, banning the assembly of more than five persons will remain in force till May 3, Srinivasa Rao added. Over 330 mobile Rythu Bazaars will continue to be functional and essential commodities will continue to be supplied to the public and there is no shortage of it," he said.

The Minister called for every person to come forward to get themselves tested for coronavirus.