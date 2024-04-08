Visantha Krishna Prasad campaigns conducting village-to-village meeting

Vasantha Krishna Prasad , the candidate of the combined Telugu Desam Party (TDP) strengthened by BJP and Janasena in Mylavaram Constituency, is gaining popularity with his unique approach to connecting with the people.

He has been conducting village-to-village meetings, where he has been warmly received by the residents. Women have been blessing him with flowers, while the youth have organized bike rallies to show their support.

Prasadhu has also been meeting with leaders of various caste communities, hosting Iftar dinners with Muslim minority brothers, and engaging in discussions with Telugu Youth, TNSF, and ITDP leaders. He has even had special meetings with Church Pastors to discuss their concerns.

Additionally, he has been holding intimate meetings with village chiefs and elders, as well as engaging with software employees from Mylavaram Constituency who reside in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad.