‘Visesha’ showcases exclusive masterpieces

Visakhapatnam: Visesha, a fine jewellery boutique by Vaibhav Jewellers organised an exquisite exhibition of limited edition that included inspired, hand crafted and curated jewellery masterpieces for today’s women.

Inaugurated by Pydah Krishna Prasad, Chairman of Pydah educational institutions, Sarada, nutritionist, along with others, the exhibition showcased an array of unique ancient workmanship, contemporary designs of Royal Nizams emerald collection, royal victorian, vintage, antique, jadau, fine and designer diamond and light weight jewellery limited edition masterpieces chosen from all over India.

The event also included the launch of six exquisite jewellery collections Zamrudh, Aurelia, Rismatica, Avatara, Bloomshine, Evolv by special guests and Grandhi Sai Keerthana, whole time director, Vaibhav Jewellers.

Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi, CMD of the jewellers said the exhibition will remain open on Sunday from 10 am to 9 pm at The Gateway Hotel.