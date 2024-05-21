Who will win? Punters, locals bet on winning chances of candidates

Karimnagar: The three-way fight between the BJP, Congress and BRS parties in the elections for the Karimnagar and Peddapalli parliamentary seats under the joint Karimnagar district was tense.

It might be noted that Bandi Sanjay from BJP, Velichala Rajender Rao from Congress and Boinapalli Vinod Kumar from BRS, among others, were in the fray. The election campaign also went on for almost a month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Revanth Reddy, former Chief Minister KCR and many celebrities participated in the election campaign and brought momentum to the respective parties.

Coming to one Peddapalli constituency, Gomase Srinivas as BJP candidate, Gaddam Vamsikrishna from Congress and K Eashwar from BRS contested the election. Though everything was looked in favour of the Congress candidate, change in political equations and shifting of BRS votes to BJP changed things. The Central government schemes, BJP’s widespread campaigning by its national president Nadda, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP got lead and gave a tough contest to Vamsi Krishna.

Discussions and debates are going on at Rachabanda in the town as well as in every village as to what the results of the elections will be. The workers of the respective parties are debating and betting about their party’s victory. Betting is running from Rs 20, 000 to about Rs 1 lakh and offering dawats to celebrate the victory.

Also, the betting babus who think that Bandi Sanjay’s victory in Karimnagar is certain, are betting on his majority. Leaders of a party are betting that they will get a majority of 1 lakh to 2 lakh. In the towns under the jurisdiction of the Parliament segment, at the main intersections and at every hotel, bar and restaurant, the debates are going on Parliament election results, polling pattern, number of votes polled for candidates, who worked for the party and who worked as coverts.

On the other hand, analysis is being done daily. As soon as the results were announced on the June 4, resorts and hotels were also booked to host the invitations. Meanwhile, on the day of the results, the post on social media about the precautions to be taken by those with BP sugar to survive the excitement is catching everyone’s attention.