Aishwarya Rai Bachchan responds to fashion criticism at Cannes 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has become synonymous with the Cannes Film Festival, having graced its red carpet for over two decades. Her presence is always eagerly anticipated, and her fashion choices never fail to make headlines. This year was no exception, as she made her second appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, donning a stunning gown by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock.

For her appearance at the premiere of Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest feature, ‘Kinds of Kindness’, starring the talented Emma Stone, Aishwarya chose a shimmery blue and silver gown. The ensemble, crafted by her long-time friends and acclaimed designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, featured a sweeping trail and bold, dramatic shoulders adorned with metallic fringe. The look was further accentuated by a cast on her right hand, which the actress has been wearing due to an unspecified injury.

Despite the grandeur of her outfit, Aishwarya faced criticism for her sartorial choices. However, she remained unperturbed by the negativity. In an exclusive interview with Vogue India, she expressed her fondness for the gown, saying, “The look on the red carpet was designed by my dearest friends Shane and Falguni Peacock. They call it a gilded glow but to me, it was just magical.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut at the festival over two decades ago and has since been a fixture on the red carpet. Her outfits, often a blend of traditional and contemporary designs, have always been a topic of discussion among fashion enthusiasts and critics alike.

Aishwarya's debut appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival was equally captivating. She wore a monochrome gown adorned with 3D metallic elements and golden accents, also designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. The gown perfectly complemented the glamorous atmosphere of the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s latest movie, ‘Megalopolis’, starring Adam Driver.

Falguni and Shane Peacock have been Aishwarya’s go-to designers for many years, and their collaboration at Cannes 2024 showcased their mutual admiration and understanding of each other’s aesthetic. The designers, known for their intricate and luxurious creations, have a knack for creating pieces that make a statement, and Aishwarya's gowns at Cannes were no exception.