Vishal Gunni takes charge as APSP Sixth Battalion Commandant

Guntur: Vishal Gunni took over charge as the APSP Sixth Battalion Commandant at APSP Sixth Battalion office in Mangalagiri on Monday.

He took guard of honour from the sixth battalion of cops. A 2010 batch IPS officer, Vishal Gunni earlier worked as SP in East Godavari and Nellore districts and Octopus.

He worked as Guntur rural SP, from there he was transferred and posted as commandant of APSP Sixth battalion. He had conducted 'Dial your SP' programme and solved ground level problems.