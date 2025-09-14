‘VISTA 2K25’ a platform for 5,000 students to exhibit skills

Visakhapatnam: Additional general manager, Bharat Dynamics Limited (VU Unit) R. Sridhar Singh believes that tech fest platforms will greatly help students to present their innovative ideas. Attending as chief guest at the national level tech fest ‘VISTA 2K25’ commenced at Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous) (VIIT), here on Saturday, he advised the students to take advantage of such opportunities and prove their talent at national level. He suggested that the innovations of the students should be in alignment with the future needs of the industry. “The era of Industry 4.0 is a synergy of technology and innovation,” he highlighted.

Highlighting the theme of the fest sustainable synergy: industry 4.0 in action’, college principal J Sudhakar mentioned that the technical fest in the college is a powerful tool for students to explore latest advancements in technological innovations and learn from one another. The Principal stated that talented students will get an opportunity to showcase their skills and learn a lot from experts through keynote speeches. The fest not only fosters a healthy competitive spirit but also encourages participants to share knowledge and creativity, he informed.

Rector Dr V Madhusudhana Rao spoke about the creativity and innovation of students brought to the fore through such fests. He said that these platforms create an attractive environment that encourages practical learning and exchange cutting-edge ideas among communities.

Convener Kranthi Kumar Gangu mentioned that the participation of students from all parts of the country made ‘VISTA 2K25’ a special event, a great platform for science students to experience national level fest, he opined. The event, began with a dance presentation by students at the Abdul Kalam Centre for Nation Building (AKCNB), saw distinguished guests garlanding the statue of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya as part of the Engineers Day celebrations.

During the programme, the guests were felicitated by the institution management. A number of national level technology competitions like hackathon, ideathon, app design, robot race, drone competitions, project expo, technical quiz, business idea, paper and poster presentations formed a part of the fest. Around 5,000 students showcased their skills in the event.

Project expo, hackathon and various technology stalls were inaugurated on the occasion. Novel and innovative models put up by the students impressed the viewers, while a host of cultural programmes enticed the audience.