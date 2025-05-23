Viswam student bags State 1st rank in Sainik entrance exam

Tirupati: Students of Viswam Educational Institutions, Tirupati, delivered an exceptional performance in All India Sainik School Entrance Examination held on April 5, 2025. V Mokshith secured State first rank in 9th grade category by scoring 370 out of 400 marks. In 6th grade category, Hruthik Royal (281 marks), V Nihar (275), and Sohini (270) achieved top scores. Other high achievers include Rasagna, Jeevan Sai Reddy, Aryan Reddy, Bhuvanesh, Lohith, Mahidhar, and Ashwin, who all secured outstanding ranks at State level.

Viswam students also scored 150/150 in Mathematics and 50/50 in the Intelligence Test, highlighting the institution’s academic excellence.

Dr N Viswanatha Reddy, Chairman of Viswam Institutions and Vice President of the Coaching Federation of India (State Chapter), stated that consistent top results over the past 35 years reflect the institution’s commitment to quality education. He thanked the teaching staff and parents for their vital support.