VIT and SRM Universities cancels all entrance exams for the year 2020-21

As the impact of Coronavirus pandemic is very high across the globe, all the systems in the country have severely effected especially the education department has got the major blow. Governments have cancelled almost all the examinations for students. Velore Institute of Technology (VIT) and SRM, which are leading in private universities, are also moving in the same direction and cancelled B.Tech examinations to this regard. Similarly admissions for B.Tech courses shall have entrance exams but this year it is going to be different scenario.

Covid-19 is making a comeback in the country. Tests for the pandemic have been canceled in most states. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), which has the largest number of students in the Telugu states, has canceled the entrance exams conducted by SRM Universities for B.Tech admissions. The entrance exams will be cancelled in the background of covid and admissions will be made based on the marks obtained in the Intermediate. The announcement was made by VIT and SRM.

As per the institute, the admission would be made based on marks in Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology in the respective courses. Similarly, VIT announced that it would give high priority to the marks obtained in JEE Main. Full details can be found on the website https://viteee.vit.ac.in/viteeelogin.jsp and https://www.srmist.edu.in/